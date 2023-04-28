Constance Vartiainen runs Shimmer Drops Paint, where she turns pigments into holographic, glittery paint. She begins by mixing the pigment and binder together on a glass slab with a palette knife. Then it is mulled for up to three hours into a smooth consistency, and then it's ready to be poured into half pans. Once it dries, it is shipped all over the world to artists.
Around The Web
Holographic watercolors
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Life cycle of a clownfish Apr 27
- Bug milk Apr 26
- 16 y.o. world changing tech Apr 25
- Unforgettable elephant Apr 24
- Celebrity drip portraits Apr 23
- Life sized sand castles Apr 22
- Speedy squeegee Apr 21
- Stunning mountaintop view Apr 20
- The great desert elephants Apr 19
- 3D wool pet portraits Apr 18
- Paper projects Apr 17
- How mushrooms grow Apr 16
© 2023 Castanet.net