Holographic watercolors

Constance Vartiainen runs Shimmer Drops Paint, where she turns pigments into holographic, glittery paint. She begins by mixing the pigment and binder together on a glass slab with a palette knife. Then it is mulled for up to three hours into a smooth consistency, and then it's ready to be poured into half pans. Once it dries, it is shipped all over the world to artists.

