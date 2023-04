*Warning* If you are scared of bugs, skip this one!

Entomilk, a dairy alternative bug milk made from black soldier fly larvae and rich in protein, fat, calcium, iron and zinc, is being produced in Cape Town by Leah Bessa -- who also experiments with the substance, turning it into insect ice cream and other foods. As humanity’s population increases in size, many believe that more sustainable solutions should be considered -- and that insects may be the key to feeding a growing world.