16 y.o. world changing tech

16-year-old software developer Angelina Tsuboi designs products to make the world a better place. Fluent in 15 coding languages, her passion to create tech to serve the greater good started when she was 7. Some of her projects include a buoy device for tsunami detection and an app for CPR training.

