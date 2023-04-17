Paper projects

32 million American adults are illiterate, and across the pond, 5 million people in the UK also cannot read. Paper artist Sam Pierpoint seeks to highlight the troubles of being illiterate through her miniature city IlliteraCity, created in conjunction with Project Literacy and Pearson to represent a world without reading.
