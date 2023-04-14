Wellness Officer Percy is one of the newest additions to the Yuba City Police Department. But he doesn’t look like anyone else there, since he is a bunny rabbit. Last fall, an officer found Percy wandering around the streets and decided to take him in. Now it’s Officer Percy’s job to spend his days bringing comfort and smiles to all he meets.
'Officer' bunny
