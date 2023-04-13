210729
Tin-dipped ornaments

Emilie is an artist who makes traditional tin-dipped ornaments using 140-year-old antique molds. She dips these molds into 550-degree-Fahrenheit melted tin. The tin then solidifies onto the mold, creating the ornament.

