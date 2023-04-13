Emilie is an artist who makes traditional tin-dipped ornaments using 140-year-old antique molds. She dips these molds into 550-degree-Fahrenheit melted tin. The tin then solidifies onto the mold, creating the ornament.
Around The Web
Tin-dipped ornaments
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Japan's 400+ Kit Kat flavours Apr 12
- Dessert wax melts Apr 11
- Deepest fish ever recorded Apr 10
- Ancient clay is the way Apr 9
- Chimney sweep Apr 8
- Belgium language map Apr 7
- Free diving w/ sharks Apr 6
- A day at the oyster farm Apr 5
- Smallest sculptures Apr 4
- This week in Science Apr 3
- Sculptures from scrap metal Apr 2
- ASL Live Music Interpreter Apr 1
© 2023 Castanet.net