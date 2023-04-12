Japan's 400+ Kit Kat flavours

Kit Kat is big in Japan. From cheesecake to wasabi to purple sweet potato, the crispy wafer bar is available in more than 400 varieties, according to Yuji Takeuchi, marketing manager for Nestlé Japan. And it’s up to Yasumasa Takagi to keep the fresh flavors coming. The classically-trained pastry chef has added over 50 to the Kit Kat canon so far. Takagi invites us into his kitchen in Tokyo to see how he creates yummy new flavor profiles for customers who are always hungry for more.