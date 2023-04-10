A new record has been set for the deepest fish ever recorded, and according to scientists, this species isn’t even meant to be a deep sea fish. Most snailfish may live in shallow water, but when researchers from the University of Western Australia and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology recorded and caught this fish in August 2022, the snailfish was 27,349 feet down! For 10 years, this team has been studying the deepest fish in the world.