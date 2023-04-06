Kayleigh Grant, professional shark diver and co-founder of Kaimana Ocean Safari, has been swimming with sharks in Kona, Hawai’i for over 10 years. As a leading expert in the creature’s preservation, she’s made it her mission to educate others on shark safety and change perceptions about this commonly misunderstood predator.
Free diving w/ sharks
