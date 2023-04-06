209304
211244
Around The Web  

Free diving w/ sharks

- | Story: 419937

Kayleigh Grant, professional shark diver and co-founder of Kaimana Ocean Safari, has been swimming with sharks in Kona, Hawai’i for over 10 years. As a leading expert in the creature’s preservation, she’s made it her mission to educate others on shark safety and change perceptions about this commonly misunderstood predator.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles