Host Kristen Kish and Chef Carolynn Ladd meet up with North Haven Oyster Co. Owner Adam Campell to harvest some oysters.
Around The Web
A day at the oyster farm
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Smallest sculptures Apr 4
- This week in Science Apr 3
- Sculptures from scrap metal Apr 2
- ASL Live Music Interpreter Apr 1
- World's biggest polluters Mar 31
- Guerrilla bench builder Mar 30
- Northern lights on display Mar 29
- Eggs benedict Mar 28
- Carving art into chalk Mar 27
- How a sloth gets a bath Mar 26
- Abstract trash paintings Mar 25
- The art of animatronics Mar 24
© 2023 Castanet.net