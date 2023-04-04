The artist Willard Wigan has been making sculptures for six decades, and yet his entire body of work could fit in the palm of your hand. His record-breaking micro-sculptures, which take months to complete, are made from fragments of pottery, flecks of gold and grains of sand. When he was 50, Willard was diagnosed with autism, which he credits as his “super power"" allowing him to see the world differently. He says he hopes his astonishing pieces will change other people’s understanding of the world too.
Smallest sculptures
