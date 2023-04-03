This week in Science

-2°C
city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
●
Monday, Apr 3
Obits
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Peachland
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Opinion
Forums
Columnists
Newsletter Signup
BC
Dare frustrates homeowner
Prince George - 9,451 views
Red Robinson remembered
BC - 10,167 views
Restoring police patrols
Victoria - 5,009 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Canadian wins Texas Open
Texas - 8,888 views
Family violence 'epidemic'
Canada - 11,198 views
Tesla as film studio
Northern Canada - 1,415 views
More Canada News
World
Center-right win in Finland
Helsinki - 1,311 views
Blast kills blogger
Russia - 1,463 views
Blinken: Free Americans
Washington - 1,115 views
More World News
Business
More join Saudi oil cut
Business - 18,490 views
Twitter pulls Times check
Business - 862 views
Chamber urges LNG action
Business - 5,692 views
Sponsored Video
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Promoted Posts
Okanagan Edge
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Western Canadian champs
Sports - 9,522 views
T-Birds pull one out late
WHL - 6,548 views
Bad start hampers Warriors
BCHL - 4,835 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Penticton Speedway
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Shooting victims honoured
Nashville - 4,432 views
Sakamoto dead at 71
Entertainment - 2,965 views
Wayans patriarch dies
Entertainment - 2,105 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Heather's Horoscope
The Tango
Daily Dose
Must Watch
Galleries
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds
Login
Marketplace Live
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Help
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Farmer's Market
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Rentals
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gas Prices
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
‹
Cities
Armstrong
Enderby
Kamloops
Kelowna
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos
Lake Country
Merritt
Oliver
Osoyoos
Peachland
Penticton
Summerland
Vernon
West Kelowna
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
Flyers
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Around The Web
This week in Science
Sarah Dubetz
-
Apr 3, 2023 / 12:01 am
| Story: 419273
Check out what happened in Science this week!
Photo: Contributed
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Back to Homepage
Typos
News Tips
Forums
Must-Read Stories
Get all the day's most vital news with our newsletter, sent every weekday.
More Around The Web articles
Weird weddings
Galleries | April 02, 2023
Cupid shuffle
Must Watch | April 02, 2023
Celine Dion feels the love as she turns 55
Showbiz | April 02, 2023
One big chimp
Must Watch | April 02, 2023
Insane dog/owner routine
Must Watch | April 02, 2023
Previous Stories
Sculptures from scrap metal
Apr 2
ASL Live Music Interpreter
Apr 1
World's biggest polluters
Mar 31
Guerrilla bench builder
Mar 30
Northern lights on display
Mar 29
Eggs benedict
Mar 28
Carving art into chalk
Mar 27
How a sloth gets a bath
Mar 26
Abstract trash paintings
Mar 25
The art of animatronics
Mar 24
Keyboard creations
Mar 23
Hiring people w/ disabilities
Mar 22
© 2023 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us