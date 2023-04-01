ASL Live Music Interpreter

211472
ASL interpreter Martise Colston from Florida is making music more accessible. As an interpreter for live events, he bridges the gap in the music industry for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Colston specializes in hip hop and has worked with artists such as Ja Rule and Ashanti on behalf of Amber G Productions, an ASL interpretation agency specializing in music and entertainment.

