ASL interpreter Martise Colston from Florida is making music more accessible. As an interpreter for live events, he bridges the gap in the music industry for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Colston specializes in hip hop and has worked with artists such as Ja Rule and Ashanti on behalf of Amber G Productions, an ASL interpretation agency specializing in music and entertainment.
Around The Web
ASL Live Music Interpreter
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- World's biggest polluters Mar 31
- Guerrilla bench builder Mar 30
- Northern lights on display Mar 29
- Eggs benedict Mar 28
- Carving art into chalk Mar 27
- How a sloth gets a bath Mar 26
- Abstract trash paintings Mar 25
- The art of animatronics Mar 24
- Keyboard creations Mar 23
- Hiring people w/ disabilities Mar 22
- 10,000 friends project Mar 21
- World's loneliest tree Mar 20
© 2023 Castanet.net