Carving art into chalk

Sachin Sanghe from Bangalore, India carves miniature sculptures from pieces of chalk. It can take him anywhere from 5 to 130 hours to complete a sculpture. From Tom and Jerry to Michael Jackson, he’s created around 300 miniatures with just the naked eye.

