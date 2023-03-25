209304
208508
Around The Web  

Abstract trash paintings

- | Story: 417856

Argentinian artist Martin Grandval creates abstract paintings. Sometimes painting on trash, Grandval leaves his finished works on the street for anyone to take. His pieces challenge the norms of traditional art, giving them back to the people and expressing his rebellious creativity.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

209999