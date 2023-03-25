Argentinian artist Martin Grandval creates abstract paintings. Sometimes painting on trash, Grandval leaves his finished works on the street for anyone to take. His pieces challenge the norms of traditional art, giving them back to the people and expressing his rebellious creativity.
Abstract trash paintings
