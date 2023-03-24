Meet Gustav Hoegen, a Dutch animatronics artist who has been fascinated by the inner workings of Hollywood’s practical effects since he was six years old. A trip with his dad to see 'The Return of the Jedi' in Amsterdam’s Tuschinski Cinema lit a spark in him, and set him on a path to build his own magical creations at Pinewood studios. If you step into the world of 'Star Wars' you’ll find Gustav’s hand in Admiral Ackbar, Maz Kanata, Argus "Six Eyes" Panox and Babu Frik.
The art of animatronics
