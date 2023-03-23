209304
Around The Web  

Keyboard creations

- | Story: 417451

The old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words is not actually as old as you might think. It was coined in 1921 by advertising executive Fred R. Barnard to promote his agency’s work. But more than 100 years on, artist James Cook has turned this idea on its head, using thousands of words to make his typewritten drawings.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles