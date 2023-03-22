210699
208508
Around The Web  

Hiring people w/ disabilities

- | Story: 417284

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a chain run by people with disabilities. The founders of the shop said they want to normalize seeing people with disabilities in the community.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Surprised
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

210154