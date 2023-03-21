10,000 friends project

Pennsylvania native Rob Lawless is on a mission to make 10,000 friends. Each day, he spends an hour with strangers from all walks of life in an effort to create more authentic connections. Since the “Rob’s 10K Friends” project started in 2015, he’s met over 5,500 people from 90+ countries.
