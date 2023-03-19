209304
210155
Around The Web  

All about mushrooms!

- | Story: 416763

You probably didn't know mushrooms could be used to construct buildings and cure diseases. Mushrooms are being tested in innovative and imaginative ways to help society. Engineers, medical researchers, and designers are utilizing the natural abilities of various fungi for antibiotics, building materials, water filtration, toxic waste cleanup, pest abatement, textiles, and other purposes.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles