Dead flower florist

Sarah and Savannah Hargraves from the Gold Coast, Australia, started their company Pretty Dead Flowers to create luxury floral arrangements from dead plants and spray paint. It takes three months for the flowers to fully dry, but once finished, each piece can last for up to five years.
