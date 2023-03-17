World's oldest dog is 30

When Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, celebrated its 30th birthday last year, Costa knew he had broken an almost century-old record held by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months in 1939. Costa got in touch with Guinness World Records, submitted all the paperwork and a year later Bobi was officially named the oldest dog on record. "It's a feeling of pride we can't explain," Costa, 38, told Reuters.