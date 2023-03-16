Mohawk Bob, aka Bob Bagnall, has been sporting colorful mohawk hairstyles for five years. With the help of his wife Julie, who creates the designs, he has worn over 1,600 mohawks featuring major brands, famous bands and personal announcements.
