210619
209617
Around The Web  

Mohawk Bob

- | Story: 416190

Mohawk Bob, aka Bob Bagnall, has been sporting colorful mohawk hairstyles for five years. With the help of his wife Julie, who creates the designs, he has worn over 1,600 mohawks featuring major brands, famous bands and personal announcements.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

210154