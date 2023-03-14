209198
208506
Around The Web  

Holographic sticker tattoos

- | Story: 415795

Brazilian tattoo artist Clayton Dias specializes in holographic tattoos that look like stickers. Each piece takes about eight hours to complete and requires a mastery of light and shadow to achieve his signature metallic shimmer.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

209272