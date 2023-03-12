Rare video captured by divers shows a 2.5-metre giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Giant squid are known to live in the waters around the country and occasionally wash ashore, but seeing them alive in the wild remains relatively rare.
Giant live squid
