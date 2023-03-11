Visual artist Keila Strong from Chicago creates mosaics out of barrettes, beads, hair clips, and more to celebrate Black culture. Her artwork portrays iconic African American hairstyles and honors the journey from childhood to womanhood.
Black hair mosaics
