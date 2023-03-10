208128
Looking beneath the layers

The Grand Festival of the Calçotada is celebrated on the last Sunday of January, and the city of Valls, Spain, throws the biggest party of all; here you’ll find parades, barbecues, cooking competitions and eating contests. And what's all this revelry in aid of? A much loved onion.

