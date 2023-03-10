The Grand Festival of the Calçotada is celebrated on the last Sunday of January, and the city of Valls, Spain, throws the biggest party of all; here you’ll find parades, barbecues, cooking competitions and eating contests. And what's all this revelry in aid of? A much loved onion.
Looking beneath the layers
