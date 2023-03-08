Extreme micro artist

Dr. Willard Wigan MBE from Birmingham makes the world’s smallest handmade sculptures in history, from his recreation of the Hollywood sign to his rendering of Queen Elizabeth. He’s earned two world records for his microscopic masterpieces, the smallest of which are carved out of his own hair strands and invisible to the naked eye.
