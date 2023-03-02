209390
The world's loudest sound

Do you know what created the loudest sound on Earth? People 3,000 miles away described it as “cannon fire from a nearby ship”, but it wasn’t cannon fire. Ranchers on a sheep farm in Alice Springs, Australia, almost 2,500 miles away said they heard two shots from a rifle, but it wasn’t a rifle. But what was behind this sudden and unprecedented sound? Estimated at 310 decibels, scientists believe it was the loudest sound ever produced on the surface of the planet.

