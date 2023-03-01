209390
208498
Around The Web  

Salad pizza

- | Story: 413813

"A pizzeria in Venice, California has created the most LA pizza ever: the salad pizza. People seem to love it, coming from all over the city for a slice. Isn't salad on pizza gross, or doesn't it defeat the purpose of eating a salad?"

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Hungry
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles