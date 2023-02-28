Food stylist Diana Jeffra from Virginia combines her love of cooking and art by staging food for magazines, billboards, and commercials. From mashed potato milkshakes to silicone ice cubes, she uses industry tricks to style food to look more delicious on screen than it does in real life.
Around The Web
Food stylist secrets
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Chocolate mousse recipe Feb 27
- Man w/ hammer hands Feb 26
- Voice behind your GPS Feb 25
- Use the right onion Feb 24
- Hyper-realistic food candles Feb 23
- Women who weld Feb 22
- When to eat a banana? Feb 21
- This week in Science Feb 20
- 2008 drums at once Feb 19
- The homeless Jedi Feb 18
- Microsoft Excel art Feb 17
- Shrek rave Feb 16
© 2023 Castanet.net