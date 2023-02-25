Meet Karen Jacobsen, a voiceover artist from Queensland Australia, who has one of the most recognisable voices in the world. As the original voice of GPS, she’s helped billions of us to reach our destination. Back in 2002, she recorded more than 50 hours of audio for the first ever GPS voice system, including 168 versions of the word “approximately”.
Around The Web
Voice behind your GPS
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Use the right onion Feb 24
- Hyper-realistic food candles Feb 23
- Women who weld Feb 22
- When to eat a banana? Feb 21
- This week in Science Feb 20
- 2008 drums at once Feb 19
- The homeless Jedi Feb 18
- Microsoft Excel art Feb 17
- Shrek rave Feb 16
- Dream job: Muralist Feb 15
- PB & maple bacon burger? Feb 14
- Mend a sweater Feb 13
© 2023 Castanet.net