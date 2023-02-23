209502
Hyper-realistic food candles

Story: 412823

From fried rice to rotisserie chicken, self-taught wax artist Kaylee Castleberry from Texas creates deceptively delicious looking candles. What started as a hobby became a full-time business turning wax into eye candy.

