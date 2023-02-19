Remember one of the biggest goosebump moments of the 2008 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony that was held at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest? It was the moment when 2,008 drummers played the bronze Fou drums and sang the quote from The Analects of Confucius written 2000 years ago: "Isn’t it delightful to have friends coming from afar?” to welcome friends from all over the world.
2008 drums at once
