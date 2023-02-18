The homeless Jedi

208063
32-year-old Ace Venom (his legal name) identifies as a Jedi realist. And like Jedi from Star Wars films, Ace relies upon a philosophy of righteousness and helping others to endure his day-to-day struggles in Portland, where rising rent prices have left him and his fiancée homeless.

