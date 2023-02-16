Shrek rave

DJ Ka5sh hosts Shrek-themed raves across the world where partygoers, in green face paint or not, dance the night away in honor of the 2001 franchise. With over 100 cities toured, his events unite the Shrek fandom everywhere he goes.
