201442
208522
Around The Web  

PB & maple bacon burger?

- | Story: 410388

Harlem Public in Manhattan offers a maple bacon cheeseburger topped with a house-made peanut butter sauce. Although it may sound bizarre to some, it's actually the house favourite.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Skeptical
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Hungry
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

208523