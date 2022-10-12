201989
How keys are duplicated

Arlon Boyd works for his family business, Lake Hardware. He an Ilco Orion machine to duplicate keys. The machine traces the original key while simultaneously cutting grooves into a blank. Arlon duplicates about 100 keys per day.

