Anthony James, a Los Angeles artist, created a sculpture series called "Portal Icosahedrons." Icosahedrons are geometric globes made up of 20 identical triangular faces. James began the "Portal Icosahedrons" series in 2011, and the sculptures have been showcased all over the world in cities including LA, London, and Seattle.
Around The Web
Infinity mirrored sculptures
