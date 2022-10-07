201806
Around The Web  

USA mullet champion

- | Story: 389301

8-year-old Wisconsinite Emmitt Bailey, aka Mullet Boy, is the 2022 champion of the USA Mullet Championship Kids Division. His lion’s mane has become a fan favorite and, luckily for us, he doesn’t plan on shaving it off anytime soon.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

202232