Clara Cristina is a Brazilian artist based in Germany who has developed a distinct painting technique after experimenting with squeegees. She layers acrylic paints with painting knives, then scrapes the paint off using a Catalyst wedge. In most of her work, Clara experiments with color theory, light, and depth.
Painting with a squeegee
