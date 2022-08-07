197948
Painting with a squeegee

Clara Cristina is a Brazilian artist based in Germany who has developed a distinct painting technique after experimenting with squeegees. She layers acrylic paints with painting knives, then scrapes the paint off using a Catalyst wedge. In most of her work, Clara experiments with color theory, light, and depth.

