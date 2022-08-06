197948
Around The Web  

6 year old speed racer

- | Story: 379013

Six-year-old speed racer Harper Gage doesn’t let hearing loss slow her down on the race track. She’s unable to wear her hearing devices under her helmet – but with 15 trophies and counting, this go-kart racer is a powerful force to be reckoned with.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

198057