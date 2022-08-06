Six-year-old speed racer Harper Gage doesn’t let hearing loss slow her down on the race track. She’s unable to wear her hearing devices under her helmet – but with 15 trophies and counting, this go-kart racer is a powerful force to be reckoned with.
6 year old speed racer
