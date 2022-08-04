Author Bill Keaggy has collected thousands of abandoned grocery lists from around the world. To some, they’re just lists of regular shopping items – to Keaggy, they’re one-page diaries that tell a stranger’s story.
Around The Web
Grocery list hunter
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- This week in Science Aug 3
- Salt formation artist Aug 2
- Goldfish ambassador Aug 1
- How to pack a backpack Jul 31
- Elephants celebrate rain Jul 30
- Pre-trip checklist Jul 29
- Hana's mini food earrings Jul 28
- Last week in Science Jul 27
- Movie stunt dog trainer Jul 26
- Female fire brigade Jul 25
- Prehistoric woodpecker? Jul 24
- Realistic mermaid tails Jul 23
© 2022 Castanet.net