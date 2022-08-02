When salt artist Motoi Yamamoto’s sister was 24, she tragically died of a brain tumor. To honor her memory and begin healing his own soul, Yamamoto began using salt in his art. Each intricate installation allows him to remember his loved ones, and – just as memories fade – each piece is eventually returned to the sea from which it came.
Around The Web
Salt formation artist
