Salt formation artist

When salt artist Motoi Yamamoto’s sister was 24, she tragically died of a brain tumor. To honor her memory and begin healing his own soul, Yamamoto began using salt in his art. Each intricate installation allows him to remember his loved ones, and – just as memories fade – each piece is eventually returned to the sea from which it came.

