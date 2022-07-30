For an Elephant, Rain is a celebratory moment! Volume up, close your eyes and Imagine their Joy at Elephant Nature Park. This is the clarion call of all captive elephants.
Around The Web
Elephants celebrate the rain
Elephants celebrate rain
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Kid and coach perform incredible illusion dance routine
Must Watch | July 29, 2022
Marilyn Manson claims Evan Rachel Wood faked FBI note
Showbiz | July 29, 2022
Brothers re-create photo
Must Watch | July 29, 2022
Friday fails- July 29, 2022
Galleries | July 29, 2022
Previous Stories
- Pre-trip checklist Jul 29
- Hana's mini food earrings Jul 28
- Last week in Science Jul 27
- Movie stunt dog trainer Jul 26
- Female fire brigade Jul 25
- Prehistoric woodpecker? Jul 24
- Realistic mermaid tails Jul 23
- Colour changing fish Jul 22
- Neighbourhood fridge Jul 21
- This week in Science Jul 20
- 3D printed schools Jul 19
- Paint and sand artwork Jul 18
© 2022 Castanet.net