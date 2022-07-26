195825
Around The Web  

Movie stunt dog trainer

Gill Raddings trains the next Jackie Chans: dog edition. As a stunt dog trainer, she teaches her furry friends in Oxfordshire, England to love the camera. They have been featured in movies like Kingsman, Justice League, and Beauty & the Beast.

