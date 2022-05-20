World's longest bridge

186852
Folks afraid of heights might want to look away. The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge is officially open. Sky Bridge is located at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. It’s 2,365 feet long and hangs 312 feet above the valley. The bridge connects two mountain ridges and sits 3,610 feet above sea level. Construction cost $8.3 million and took about two years to complete. And visitors love it.

