Most expensive potatoes

How much would you realistically pay for a pound of potatoes? A few dollars? Well, you won’t believe how much these expensive spuds once fetched at auction. These artisanal vegetables are grown in sandy soil fertilized by seaweed on an island off the Atlantic coast of France. They’re so delicate they must be harvested by hand, and they’re only available 10 days a year. These are the Bonnottes de Noirmoutier, and they are one of a kind.
