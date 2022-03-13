Isabella Brazhnikova was already sketching deep sea wildlife at the age of four. She is now twelve years old and she's producing art so realistic people question if she really did it. Amazing!
Around The Web
Realistic art
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Inspired0.0%
Convinced0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Justin Bieber's vocal coach Mar 12
- Belle balloon costume Mar 11
- Determination is everything Mar 10
- Roaming for ramen Mar 9
- This week in Science Mar 8
- Boy scouting knots Mar 7
- Holiday entertaining Mar 6
- Organismic music Mar 5
- Making multicoloured yarn Mar 4
- Sand virtuoso James Sun Mar 3
- Dragon's beard candy Mar 2
- This week in Science Mar 1
© 2022 Castanet.net