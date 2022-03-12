Justin Bieber's vocal coach

187862
Mama Jan (real name Jan Smith), CEO of Mama J Music, is vocal coach to a host of celebrity singers like Justin Bieber, Drake, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. With over thirty years of experience in the music industry, the Grammy-nominated producer is where the Bieber fever began.

